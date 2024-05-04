The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car stolen while victims asleep in bed, man 'drove the vehicle to court'

By Court Reporter
May 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Gander has been bailed after allegedly stealing a car from sleeping victims at a Benalla home on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Picture supplied
Mitchell Gander has been bailed after allegedly stealing a car from sleeping victims at a Benalla home on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Picture supplied

Police believe a man on eight counts of bail drove a stolen car to Wangaratta court after taking it from victims while they slept.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.