Car stolen while victims asleep in bed, man 'drove the vehicle to court'

Police believe a man on eight counts of bail drove a stolen car to Wangaratta court after taking it from victims while they slept.
Mitchell Gander, 23, is accused of taking the vehicle from a Benalla home while the occupants slept.
They had gone to bed on Tuesday, April 30, and woke up in the morning to find their Isuzu MU-X gone.
Detective Senior Constable Abby Buckley said the victims were distressed.
"They were extremely uncomfortable at the thought offenders had entered their address while they were asleep overnight," she said, noting the offenders would have been just "20 steps" away from them.
Others were allegedly linked to the vehicle theft.
Gander was allegedly seen at the Wangaratta Bunnings at 8am on May 1, buying spray paint and gloves.
Police believe the 23-year-old drove the stolen car to Wangaratta court that day, before Gander had his legal matters adjourned due to reported illness.
The Isuzu, which had false plates, was recovered at a Blake Street home at 4.30pm.
Gander and three others tried to jump a rear fence, and the 23-year-old was eventually taken into custody.
Police allegedly found GHB, marijuana, prescription medication, and Gander's wallet and mobile phone in the stolen car.
He had a large number of charges pending in court at the time, including of drug possession, weapons possession, obtaining property by deception, theft from a motor vehicle and other matters.
"The offender's offending appears to be escalating," the detective said, noting he was on eight counts of bail.
Gander's father, Richard, said he was easily influenced and had moved to Frankston to change his lifestyle.
"He lost his brother and I lost my son, in December 2022," Mr Gander said.
"I know that's affected him too."
Three people were charged over the alleged murder of Charlie Gander.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told Gander he needed to do something about his drug and alcohol issues.
"It's time for you to take responsibility," he said.
"Driving to court in a stolen car ... that's not proven as yet, but it's what's been alleged and it doesn't impress me one bit."
Gander was banned from returning to Benalla or Wangaratta, and was ordered to live at his father's home in Frankston.
He will return to court on May 16.
