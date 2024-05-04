SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 5 - SPLIT ROUND
FOOTBALL
Lavington 11.11 (77) lost to Wang Rovers 12.8 (80)
NETBALL
Lavington 40 def Wang. Rovers 31
ROUND 5
Yackandandah 28.26 (194) def Dederang-MB 0.3 (3)
Wod. Saints 14.6 (90) def Mitta Utd 8.7 (55)
Tallangatta 7.8 (50) lost to Chiltern 18.20 (128)
Beechworth 12.13 (85) def Kiewa-SC 7.18 (60)
Barnawartha 16.15 (111) def Rutherglen 6.3 (39)
Thurgoona 36.35 (251) def Wahgunyah 1.4 (10)
ROUND 4
Lockhart 7.16 (58) def Magpies 2.9 (21)
RWW Giants 10.19 (79) def Henty 6.8 (44)
Howlong 10.5 (65) lost to Holbrook 21.11 (137)
Culcairn v Bill. Crows abandoned
Osborne 24.11 (155) def Brock-Burrum 4.6 (30)
Jindera 9.9 (63) def CDHBU 6.8 (44)
ROUND 3
Bullioh 20.11 (131) def Tumbarumba 6.8 (44)
Corryong 4.2 (26) lost to Cudgewa 32.12 (204)
