Hume league match abandoned after player seriously injured

The seniors match between Culcairn and Billabong Crows at Culcairn was forced to be abandoned after Culcairn's Patrick Wall suffered a broken collarbone and was concussed on Saturday.
The incident occurred during the second term after Wall was on the receiving end of a crude tackle.
The Border Mail believes the Crows player involved was reported by the field umpire.
Trainers decided not to risk moving Wall who was forced to wait on the ground for an hour for an ambulance to arrive.
After the extended delay, the umpires decided the match should be abandoned with the points split and the match declared a draw.
Billabong Crows were leading 6.3 (39) to 2.2 (14) at the time of the incident.
Culcairn coach Tim Haines said the welfare of Wall was the priority in the aftermath of the incident.
"Unfortunately Pat seriously injured his shoulder with about five minutes before half-time," Haines said.
"Play was halted and an ambulance was called.
"By the time the ambulance arrived it was about an hour and the game was called off.
"I think Pat suffered a bit of concussion as well and it was a heavy tackle.
"Apparently the Crows player was reported, I was told but I'm not 100 percent certain about that.
"Trainers from both sides did a good job and responded quickly when Pat was injured.
"It was a serious situation for everybody involved.
"The umpires decided it was too long a wait for the ambulance for the game to resume so it was called off.
"It's always a tough situation when someone gets seriously injured but these things happen in footy every now and then.
"Pat is a really likeable bloke and we just hope that he can make a full recovery as quickly as possible."
