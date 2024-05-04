The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hume league match abandoned after player seriously injured

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 4 2024 - 11:42pm, first published 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It took an ambulance an hour to arrive at Culcairn after a Lions player was seriously injured.
It took an ambulance an hour to arrive at Culcairn after a Lions player was seriously injured.

The seniors match between Culcairn and Billabong Crows at Culcairn was forced to be abandoned after Culcairn's Patrick Wall suffered a broken collarbone and was concussed on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.