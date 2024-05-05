Saints produce 'four quarter performance' to upset the Blues

Wodonga Saints produced their best four quarter performance of the season so far to upset Mitta United by 35 points at Martin Park on Saturday.
Unheralded forward Ryan Coates booted five goals and was instrumental in the Saints claiming their first win of the season 14.6 (90) to 8.7 (55).
Adding further merit to the win, the Saints were without influential big man Brodie A'Vard who is set to miss the next month after leaving on a trip overseas.
The Saints signalled their intentions early to open up a two goal lead at the first change.
It was a lead that they refused to relinquish after booting 10 goals to six after quarter time.
The Blues failed to kick a goal in the last quarter and sorely missed spearhead Nick Hynes alongside Jarrod and Luke Hodgkin and Jett Smith.
Cudgewa recruit Darcy McKimmie was the Blues' main avenue to goal with three majors.
The loss leaves the Blues' finals aspirations hanging by a thread after slipping from fifth to eighth ahead of a tough month with matches against Thurgoona, Chiltern, Yackandandah and Beechworth.
They will start underdogs in all four matches.
Saints coach Zack Pleming said it was satisfying to finally secure the club's first win of the season.
"It was a satisfying win because it's been a tough start to the year," Pleming said.
"We have been in matches in patches and were in it at half-time against Barnawartha and Tallangatta before fading badly.
"So we needed a four quarter performance which we were able to deliver with the reward being our first win this year.
"When we produce our best footy, I can really see us challenging some sides.
"So the focus in the lead-up was to be a bit more consistent and the scoreboard will look after itself.
"I don't think many people expected us to win but internally we knew if we worked hard enough, we would get the reward."
Apart from Coates, Jay Winnell, Rhyle Transom, Lachie Andriske, Leigh Marshall and Dylan Nowak were also four-quarter performers.
"Ryan was very clever and smart with his leading patterns and was able to get off the chain for us," Pleming said.
"Big Dylan (Nowak) usually cops most of the attention from the opposition's defence who try to double team him and Ryan was able to find a bit of space."
The Saints will fancy their chances of a few more wins in the coming weeks with matches against Dederang-Mount Beauty, Wahgunyah and Rutherglen.
"We won't be treating any match lightly and realise you have to bring your best each week otherwise you will be on the wrong side of the result," Pleming said.
"The focus this week will be not to get ahead of ourselves.
"Because it won't be easy against Dederang, especially making the trip to Mt Beauty."
