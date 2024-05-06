'So many questions': Woman in her 50s had ice worth $4000 in car

A woman in her 50s caught with drugs worth $3000 to $4000 says she didn't realise she had so much on her.
Pamela Tomblin and several other people well known to police were spotted in a blue BMW on Wodonga's South Street.
Police pulled over the vehicle on Smythe Street on June 27, 2023, with one occupant seen putting something underneath a seat.
A search found 5.72 grams of ice, scales and deal bags.
All occupants denied ownership until a woman told police the ice was Tomblin's.
Tomblin took responsibility for the substance, which the Wodonga court heard sold at street level for about $600 per gram.
Prosecutor Liam Murdock said it was "an enormous quantity" for a woman aged in her 50s with no criminal record to have.
"There's no priors," he said.
"At that age and with that volume of drugs, there's too many questions at the end of the day."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client genuinely didn't know the bag had contained such a large amount.
Magistrate Ian Watkins agreed it was a lot of ice.
"It's a lot of drugs," he said.
"It's a drug that's causing a lot of evil and destruction in the community."
Mr Watkins imposed a $1000 fine and told Tomblin she risked jail time if she returned to court for a similar offence.
