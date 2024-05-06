No Murray, don't worry as Bulldogs enjoy big win over Roos

Bullioh had little trouble in posting a big score without star spearhead Ash Murray after enjoying a crushing 87-point win over Tumbarumba at Bullioh on Saturday.
Murray was unavailable for the second successive week but it mattered little as the Bulldogs had a percentage boosting win of 20.11 (131) to 6.8 (44).
Coach Clint Brunnenmeyer booted six goals in the absence of Murray with the Bulldogs having nine individual goal scorers.
Culcairn recruit Marcus Roberts was the home side's best with his rebound from half-back helping set-up a lot of the Bulldogs attacking moves.
Lindsey Mcdonald, Jacob Curran, Kelvin Wallace, Jordan Peters and Joe Bolton also ran rampant in the dominant win.
Fynn Debono, Rhys Preston and Ethan Thomsen never stopped trying for the Roos.
Brunnenmeyer felt the final score flattered the Bulldogs who were able to kick relatively accurately.
"It was a good win in the end but it was a lot closer than the scoreboard may indicate to tell you the truth," Brunnenmeyer said.
"To the Roos' credit they have a crack and it was a fairly physical contest right until the end and we had to fight it out.
"Our pressure was the biggest difference in the end and in the first-half we probably thought we were playing a bit better than what we were and letting the opposition do what they wanted with the footy.
"So we addressed that at half-time and in the second half we made it a lot harder for them to win the ball."
After three rounds there is a general bye this weekend.
However after getting within a goal of raging flag favourite Cudgewa in the opening round, the Bulldogs and Blues don't meet again until round 6.
Brunnenmeyer revealed Murray should be right to return to the side after the bye.
"Ash planned to have the last two weeks off with prior engagements but will be back for our next match," he said.
"It's a bit strange how we don't meet Cudgewa again to round 6 but the positive is we get another couple of weeks to work on a few more things because it's going to be another close one I think.
"They look to be playing some good footy at the moment but we are ticking along nicely as well.
"We want to make sure we are really up and going for that match."
In the other match several of Cudgewa's forwards helped themselves to a bag of goals in their 178-point thumping of Corryong.
Big Blue Guy Telford booted 11 goals to take his season's tally to 23 after three rounds.
Co-coach Dayne Carey also contributed seven goals and Adam Prior five.
