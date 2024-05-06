The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

No Murray, don't worry as Bulldogs enjoy big win over Roos

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bullioh coach Clint Brunnenmeyer has the Bulldogs in second spot with a 2-1 record after three rounds.
Bullioh coach Clint Brunnenmeyer has the Bulldogs in second spot with a 2-1 record after three rounds.

Bullioh had little trouble in posting a big score without star spearhead Ash Murray after enjoying a crushing 87-point win over Tumbarumba at Bullioh on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.