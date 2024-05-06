'Get off me': Man dragged from Wodonga court after 'fleeing cops at 164kmh'

Police have dragged a man out of Wodonga court after he was refused bail over dangerous high speed driving allegations.
Multiple officers and custody staff had to force Riley Stanton, 21, back to the police station cells on Monday, May 6, two days after his arrest at a Waratah Way house.
The 21-year-old, who owes 10 months' jail time in NSW, is accused of speeding at 164kmh on the Hume Freeway at Wodonga on Friday.
The court heard Stanton was first spotted driving west on the Murray Valley Highway at Bonegilla in a blue VY Holden Commodore about 9.45pm on Friday, May 3.
The car, which had NSW plates attached that had been stolen the previous night on Hedgerow Court, was seen by detectives at the Bandiana Link roundabout a short time later.
It's alleged Stanton, who had a black face mask, refused to stop for officers, erratically overtook another car and sped off.
The court heard the Holden sped north to Albury and was then followed by police when it returned to Wodonga.
Police tracked the car to the United service station at McKoy Street and Stanton tried to pump fuel, but was refused by an employee who recognised him from a petrol drive-off the previous night.
Detectives drove their Ford Ranger in front of the car and Stanton and a female passenger allegedly reversed away before highway patrol members tried to intercept the vehicle.
The court heard the car was detected at 164kmh on the Hume as it headed back towards Albury, and continued to accelerate.
Police reviewed security footage at the petrol station, which allegedly depicted Stanton wearing a black hat with a white Michael Jordan logo.
He allegedly jumped a fence to flee police when they attended his Waratah Way residence at 10.30pm on Saturday before giving up.
Items allegedly depicted on the petrol station CCTV, including the black Michael Jordan cap, ankle socks and black torn jeans, were seized.
"You trying to tell me I'm the only c--- with those hats?" Stanton asked in Wodonga court on Monday.
"Give me bail or don't give me bail, I don't care.
"It sounds like I'm going back to NSW if you give me bail."
The court heard Stanton had three arrest warrants relating to Albury matters, including failing to stop for police, domestic violence related assaults, driving recklessly or furiously, and a return to prison warrant.
Stanton, who frequently swore in court, denied the new allegations against him.
"I was kicking back until this f---ing mutt comes to my house," he said of a detective.
Albury officers had also been in court to take Stanton back to NSW if the event he was bailed, but magistrate Peter Dunn refused to release him.
He had asked to hug his mum and refused to leave the dock before screaming "get the f--- away from me", and being dragged out.
He told Mr Dunn he hadn't been using drugs but his mother said "he's very much drug affected".
"It's terrible, isn't it?" Mr Dunn told Stanton's mother of his drug habit.
He asked the Albury officers if there were similar issues in Albury court where those in custody caused issues in the dock.
Police said there was perspex glass preventing such behaviour.
"Mr Murray wouldn't stand for it," Mr Dunn noted of NSW magistrate Tony Murray.
Stanton will return to Wodonga court on June 4.
