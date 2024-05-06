'So disappointing': Benalla grandmother knocked to ground by e-scooter rider

Police are trying to track down an electric scooter rider who hit an 81-year-old Benalla woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious and causing a possible spinal injury, before fleeing the scene.
Grandmother Jessie Hatch travels from the North East to watch every Collingwood game in Melbourne.
She was leaving the MCG after the club's win over Carlton on Friday night when she was confronted by the male e-scooter rider about 11pm.
Police on Tuesday, May 7, said Mrs Hatch had told the man to move off a footpath while she walked to Jolimont train station.
"She explained that the footpath is not for vehicles and walked around him," a spokesman said.
"As the woman walked away, she was struck from behind by the e-scooter, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.
"The e-scooter rider did not stop and was chased by a passer-by and last seen heading west from the Swan Street Bridge."
Police released a video of the man on Tuesday.
He appears to be heavyset and was wearing a red and shiny waterproof jacket and light pants with dark shoes.
Sariah Haynes said the man had deliberately struck her grandmother.
"(She) was purposefully hit by a man (on) a scooter," she wrote on Facebook.
"There were some amazing people around who provided instant support and police statements, which we are truly grateful for.
"If anyone else has more information it would be greatly appreciated.
"It's so disappointing that a game that was dedicated to violence against women has ended in such a way for our family."
The Benalla grandmother wrote on Facebook on Monday that she was still in hospital.
She had been awaiting scans to her neck on Monday.
"Many thanks to everyone that came to my aid," Mrs Hatch said.
"I was asked what I would say to him, only one word - why?"
Investigators on Tuesday said the 81-year-old was still recovering from her injuries, which weren't life threatening.
"Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and have today released CCTV of a man they are hoping to identify and speak to about the incident," the spokesman said.
"The man is perceived to have to have very fair skin with a stocky build, average height, straight blonde/brown hair, and grey/blue eyes.
"He was wearing thick lensed glasses causing his eyes to appear magnified and a red jacket in shiny, waterproof material."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
