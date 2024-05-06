The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

'So disappointing': Benalla grandmother knocked to ground by e-scooter rider

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 7 2024 - 10:04am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sariah Haynes with her Benalla grandmother, Jessie Hatch. Ms Haynes said an e-scooter rider had deliberately struck the 81-year-old. Picture supplied
Sariah Haynes with her Benalla grandmother, Jessie Hatch. Ms Haynes said an e-scooter rider had deliberately struck the 81-year-old. Picture supplied

Police are trying to track down an electric scooter rider who hit an 81-year-old Benalla woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious and causing a possible spinal injury, before fleeing the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.