Drink-driver lucky not to drown after being trapped for hours in Lake Hume

By Court Reporter
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:52pm
Drink-driver Isaac Jansen, 20, spent hours trapped in his submerged white Toyota HiLux utility in the waters of Lake Hume. Picture supplied
A young drink-driver who crashed into a pole and landed his ute in Lake Hume has been told he was incredibly lucky not to drown or bleed to death, with his vehicle only discovered when power crews went to investigate a blackout.

