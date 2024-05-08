She kept saying 'no' to sex, so woman's ex threatened 'I'm gonna kill you'

A West Albury man who made repeated demands of his ex-partner for sex during an early-morning drinking session threatened to kill her when rejected, a court has heard.
Keiran Murray took off in fright though when she told him she was going to call the police, the 26-year-old making his escape over a back fence.
But he returned a short time later. The woman told him to leave, they got into a heated argument and he again made a threat to kill.
Police have told Albury Local Court that Murray then grabbed a small pair of scissors, which he held within a clenched fist beside him.
Murray walked towards the woman, who feared for her safety and so grabbed a kitchen knife for protection.
Moments later, she put down the knife and Murray did likewise with the scissors.
She later told police that at some stage during the incident, Murray grabbed hold of both her arms while pushing her around.
Defence lawyer Nathan Baker submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that Murray was someone who came before the court "with not an insignificant" criminal history.
Mr Baker said Murray began using illicit drugs at an early age.
He said it was a credit to Murray that he had, while in the community, begun the process of applying for a place in the Balund-a Program - an Indigenous, diversion option for offenders aged over 18 targeting addiction that is run in far north-eastern NSW.
Usually such applications were done as a bail application while offenders were in custody.
Mr Baker said when he told his client he had a strong chance of being accepted into the program, "a big smile came over his face".
He said it was "certainly" a matter for which Murray was going to receive a jail term.
Murray, of Fern Place, pleaded guilty to intimidation, common assault and custody of a knife in a public place.
The court was told Murray and the victim had been in a relationship for three years and shared two children, but separated about four years ago.
The pair, along with the children - then aged six years and 11 months - were at her South Albury home on March 1, 2024.
About 4.30am, Murray and the woman were drinking alcohol when he asked her if she would sleep with him.
Police said the woman declined this and similar requests for sex "several times throughout the evening".
The last time he asked was after he walked through the kitchen and into the laundry to have a cigarette, with the victim following.
Again, she said no.
"As a result, (Murray) became aggressive towards the victim by shouting and threatening: 'I'm gonna kill you mother f---er.'"
It was then that she told Murray she was going to to call the police, prompting him to flee.
Police arrested Murray as he walked along Jacaranda Street, West Albury, on March 4.
Murray will be sentenced on May 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.