'Greatest Brooker of all' inducted into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame

Bert Haynes has long been regarded as one of Holbrook's biggest legends for his deeds both on and off the field for not only the Brookers but also his outstanding contribution to local football.
And Haynes was duly recognised for his decades of dedication when he was inducted into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame at a gala dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday night.
Former Holbrook president and premiership player David Morton recalls playing under Haynes who coached the Brookers in 1981 when they first crossed from the Farrer league.
Morton said Haynes was a tough taskmaster who was big on discipline as the players found out the hard way on one cold winter's night at training during the season.
"Mark Breen was mucking around at training one night and Bert had had enough," Morton recalled.
"So Bert yells out 'righto groups of four, we're all doing 20 laps at full pace.'
"We thought he was kidding.
"But we soon found out that he wasn't and to Bert's credit he ran the laps as well.
"It taught us a valuable lesson and nobody was game to muck around at training because we were terrified he would make us do it again."
Haynes played 360-matches for his beloved Brookers and booted 700 goals throughout his stellar career.
He was captain-coach in 1977-78 in the Farrer league before also coaching his home club in 1981 in its inaugural season in the TDFL.
A towering ruck-forward, Haynes was a four time club best and fairest and a premiership player in 1970.
Three generations of the Haynes' played in flags for the Brookers after Bert's father Norm was a premiership player and his son Brad also part of the 1991 premiership.
His wife Maree is also heavily involved with the club with the pair both life members.
Haynes also had a stint at Tumbarumba where he coached the Roos and won the league's best and fairest in 1976.
After retiring Haynes served as president of the Brookers for a decade and vice president of the Hume Football League from 2005-13.
Brookers' games record holder Robbie Mackinlay narrowly beat Haynes for the record with 369-matches.
Mackinlay paid Haynes the ultimate compliment.
"This is my opinion but I don't think I will get any arguments, Bert Haynes is the greatest Brooker of all," Mackinlay said.
"Bert was my first coach in senior football and I always remember his body was banged up because he was getting towards the twilight of his career.
"But the thing that stood out the most to me was every time he pulled on the jumper, you could just see how much it meant to him.
"If you got a pat on the back from Bert, you would be pretty happy with yourself because it's fair to say he was an old school coach and just expected everyone to have a go out on the ground.
"If you pull the jumper on, it's an unwritten rule that you have to have a go and that was his non-negotiable.
"Bert is a real character, very popular and his playing record says it all and he is the most influential person that I've had anything to do with at the Holbrook Football Club.
"I respect a lot of people at the club but hypothetically if the club was going to build a statue of somebody to honour their contribution... Bert Haynes is the first bloke on the list."
Mackinlay revealed Haynes' passion for football was not only for Holbrook but for football in general.
"Yes, Bert is staunch Holbrook first and foremost but he also realises the importance of other clubs being strong and sustainable for the benefit of the league," he said.
"Bert always wanted to see the neighbouring clubs like Culcairn and Henty be strong as well and enjoyed the rivalry.
"That's why he spent time on the league executive committee because he was so passionate about football and how a strong club also benefits the different local communities as well."
