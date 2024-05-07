The Border Mailsport
'Greatest Brooker of all' inducted into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 7 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 4:02pm
Holbrook's Bert Haynes was inducted into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame at a gala dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday night.
Bert Haynes has long been regarded as one of Holbrook's biggest legends for his deeds both on and off the field for not only the Brookers but also his outstanding contribution to local football.

