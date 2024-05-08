Sleeping teen kissed by 41-year-old man, who's now a registered sex offender

A seasonal worker who kissed a teenager on the lips after a drinking session has been fined and placed on the sex offender register, with the sleeping girl left terrified of the offender.
Tallangatta abattoir worker Isaiah Numera was living in southwest Victoria when he targeted the girl on October 4, 2023.
The 17-year-old girl, who knew 41-year-old Numera as "Brian", had been drinking with him about 9pm.
The Wodonga court heard she fell asleep a short time later and woke up in bed about midnight while Numera was kissing her.
The girl, who was a month off turning 18, called her partner and said what had happened, and they helped her leave the home.
The incident was reported to police and Numera was arrested
"I tried to wake her up," the 41-year-old told investigators.
"I thought she was drunk then I kissed her lips.
"It was a mistake.
"I was drunk, I was so drunk."
The court on Wednesday, May 8, heard the victim had feared Numera following the incident.
"It would have been distressing to the victim," lawyer Marcel White said.
"Alcohol is the context but not an excuse."
Mr White said his Samoan client worked six days per week at the Tallangatta meat processors, and was on a seasonal visa.
The offence would likely mean he would fail a character test and the chances of an extension of his visa were "almost non-existent".
Numera might be immediately deported.
Mr White said the age disparity between the victim and offender was an aggravating feature, but he said the girl was 17 and 11 months, which distinguished the case from those involving very young children.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said the impact of the crime would likely stay with the victim.
"Whilst we don't have the benefit of the victim impact statement, I can only imagine this has been a very unpleasant experience for the victim and something that will linger with them for a considerable period of time," he said.
Mr Dunn said he hoped the victim had been directed to support services.
He ordered Numera pay a fine of $2000 and placed him on the sex offender register for eight years.
