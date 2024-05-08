The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Sleeping teen kissed by 41-year-old man, who's now a registered sex offender

By Court Reporter
Updated May 8 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:56am
Tallangatta abattoir worker Isaiah Numera kissed the 17-year-old victim while she slept in October, 2023. File photo
Tallangatta abattoir worker Isaiah Numera kissed the 17-year-old victim while she slept in October, 2023. File photo

A seasonal worker who kissed a teenager on the lips after a drinking session has been fined and placed on the sex offender register, with the sleeping girl left terrified of the offender.

