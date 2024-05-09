The Border Mail
Fraud, bestiality video case involving Border policeman back before court

By Albury Court
May 9 2024 - 10:00am
Allegations levelled at a policeman who once worked in the Albury region have been further adjourned as the prosecution finalises its brief of evidence.
A prosecution brief of evidence involving fraud allegations and a bestiality video-related charge laid against a former Border policeman has been delayed.

