Fraud, bestiality video case involving Border policeman back before court

A prosecution brief of evidence involving fraud allegations and a bestiality video-related charge laid against a former Border policeman has been delayed.
The matters involving Kritan Vimal Vikash Kutti went before Albury Local Court this week.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Gabrielle Knight said the brief was "not ready at this stage" and would take at least an additional two weeks to complete.
Albury court registrar Wendy Howard granted the adjournment request.
Kutti is facing three charges related to allegations he set a car on fire for an insurance claim, with these likely to be dealt with summarily before the Local Court.
The fourth charge of possess bestiality material was expected to eventually go before the District Court on indictment.
At a previous mention, Kutti's then Sydney-based lawyer had opposed the bestiality videos matter and the other charges being combined - as had been proposed by prosecutors.
Border lawyer Chirag Patel has now taken over the defence case, and it was he who mentioned all the charges at the latest listing before Ms Howard.
Kutti previously pleaded not guilty to dishonestly, for gain, damage property by fire or explosion, dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception or cause disadvantage by deception, do act with intent to pervert the course of justice and possess bestiality material.
It has been alleged that Kutti set fire to a 2011 Mazda 3 at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 4.15am and 4.45am.
He is then accused of making a false insurance claim for that car for $17,650, again at Oaklands, between April 30 and June 19, 2023.
The third summary-offence charge alleges that Kutti made a false car theft report to police so was "intending to pervert the course of justice" at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 8.30am and 12pm.
Kutti's charging followed the launch of a police strike force after two vehicles were suspiciously destroyed by fire in the Albury region.
The constable ultimately was charged over just the one car. He was arrested in Sydney on Monday, January 22.
The remaining charge alleges that Kutti had 16 videos "defined as bestiality" in his possession at Campsie in inner south-western Sydney on June 28, 2023.
Kutti, 34, of Nicholson Parade in the far south-western Sydney suburb of Spring Farm, was not required in court provided he was legally represented.
The same exemption was granted for the next mention of his matters on May 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.