Undefeated Swans bracing themselves for Roos who are a 'quick, young side'

Q: Losing Barton medallist Scott Meyer through retirement was a huge blow to the Swans' hope of a three-peat but Brock-Burrum recruit Jeremy Luff has impressed so far this season in the ruck?
A: I guess you are never going to replace a player the calibre of big Scotty but 'Luffy' has certainly impressed with his workrate and competitiveness and has gone a long way to covering the loss.
Q: Coach Brad Hibberson is on the record as saying Kyle 'Gaz' Cooper put on a clinic against Thurgoona a couple of weeks ago. How impressive was he?
A: It's no secret 'Gaz' is a classy customer but he has certainly taken it to another level this season. Just with a bit more maturity he is really buying into how we play as a team and his stuff off the ball is just as important as when he has got the ball in hand.
Q: Having Ethan 'Hopper' Boxall return this season can't be underestimated.
A: Adding 'Hopper' to a forward line comprising Mark Doolan and Luke Daly gives us three dangerous forwards who boast a lot of O&M experience between them. Not only for their playing ability but the knowledge they have and pass on to our younger players is priceless.
Q: Which side has been the biggest surprise packet to you after five rounds?
A: Thurgoona and Tallangatta both have young sides who are showing a lot of potential and I wouldn't be surprised if they could play finals. A lot of people wrote off Beechworth but they are a quality side and always provide a tough contest.
Q: It's an intriguing clash this weekend against Yackandandah, what do you feel is the Roos' biggest asset?
A: They are such a quick, young side and showed over the past couple of seasons that they have got the skills as well. So it's going to be a huge challenge and it will be interesting to get a gauge of how we stack up against a quality side.
ROUND 6
Saturday, May 11
Kiewa-SC v Barnawartha
Chiltern v Yackandandah
Dederang-MB v Wod. Saints
Rutherglen v Beechworth
Mitta Utd v Thurgoona
Wahgunyah v Tallangatta
These two sides have produced some cracking contests lately including a draw and the Roos winning by 10 points in their two home and away encounters last year. The Swans won their most recent encounter by 26-points in the preliminary final. The reigning premiers were without a stack of premiership players last weekend including Mark Doolan, Ethan Boxall, Kyle Cooper, Jayden Vandermeer and Mitchell McLean. Recruit Dean Heta also missed. Whispers out of the Swans camp suggest Vandermeer and McLean are the most doubtful of returning on Saturday. The Roos welcomed back key forward Nick Donaghey last weekend after missing the first four rounds and he may take a few weeks to regain match fitness. Imposing Roo Zac Leitch has also been missing since the opening round with a hamstring complaint and it will be interesting what impact he can have if he plays after missing so much football. The stakes on the weekend are higher for the Roos who have lost two matches and need a big scalp to enhance their top-three prospects. But the Swans are flying at the minute and rarely lose at home.
Verdict: Chiltern by 24-points
