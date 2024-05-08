Undefeated Swans bracing themselves for Roos who are a 'quick, young side'

These two sides have produced some cracking contests lately including a draw and the Roos winning by 10 points in their two home and away encounters last year. The Swans won their most recent encounter by 26-points in the preliminary final. The reigning premiers were without a stack of premiership players last weekend including Mark Doolan, Ethan Boxall, Kyle Cooper, Jayden Vandermeer and Mitchell McLean. Recruit Dean Heta also missed. Whispers out of the Swans camp suggest Vandermeer and McLean are the most doubtful of returning on Saturday. The Roos welcomed back key forward Nick Donaghey last weekend after missing the first four rounds and he may take a few weeks to regain match fitness. Imposing Roo Zac Leitch has also been missing since the opening round with a hamstring complaint and it will be interesting what impact he can have if he plays after missing so much football. The stakes on the weekend are higher for the Roos who have lost two matches and need a big scalp to enhance their top-three prospects. But the Swans are flying at the minute and rarely lose at home.