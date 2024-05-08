Only 19 and he already has a problem with not treating women with respect

An Albury teenager has been warned he will go straight to jail if he doesn't stop dishing out violence to women.
Te-Omeka Tepu was appearing before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who admonished the 19-year-old's behaviour.
It was telling, she said, that alcohol had figured both in his most recent violence directed at his ex-partner and in a previous incident.
Ms McLaughlin told Tepu, who represented himself, that he clearly needed to address his issues with alcohol.
"And if you continue to treat women in this way you will go to jail," she said.
Tepu, of David Street, pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges of common assault and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
The court was told that Tepu and the woman were in a relationship for about eight months and had a daughter, now aged 16 months.
They had separated and no longer lived together, with an apprehended violence order for her protection taken out on June 20, 2023.
One of the conditions of the order is that Tepu cannot approach her within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.
Police said the victim went to the accused's home on the evening of December 9 for a family dinner held for the sake of their child.
They all sat down to eat, then straight afterwards she went into his room with the child to watch a movie.
Tepu watched for a short while then went outside to spend time with his father.
Thirty minutes later she began to wonder where he was, then he returned inside to continue watching the movie.
"The (woman) noticed straight away that the accused appeared affected by alcohol as he was slurring his speech and smelt of liquor," police said.
She then noticed Tepu was holding a stubby of Carlton Dry, which he raised while asking her to drink with him.
The woman refused then he pushed her in the chest, forcing her into a wall.
Police said the victim went into a room and went to sleep, then left in the morning.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Tepu $1800 and placed him on a 12-month supervised community corrections order.
She ordered that supervision by NSW Community Corrections not be suspended until Tepu has completed accredited programs in both alcohol misuse and anger management.
