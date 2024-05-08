Injury forces AFL superstar to withdraw from one-off appearance with the Saints

Gary Ablett Jnr has been forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated one off appearance for Myrtleford against Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend.
The former AFL superstar committed to playing a match for the Saints before Christmas but injury will prevent Ablett from donning the red, white and black.
Ablett was set to become the third generation of the famous football family to play for the club after his father, Gary Snr, and great uncle, Len Ablett, also had stints at the Saints.
It has been four decades since his father, Gary Snr, played one season for the Saints in 1983.
Gary Snr's uncle, Len Ablett, also won a best and fairest with the Saints in the 1950s with the pavilion at McNamara Reserve named in his honour.
Former Myrtleford president, Ian Wales, who played alongside Gary Snr, confirmed Gary Jnr was unlikely to play ever again after speaking to his management.
"Gary won't play this week and I don't think he has much chance of playing anywhere again after talking to his manager," Wales said.
"The 'Little Master' turns 40 next week and he is like the rest of us when you start getting older, you try to play and inevitably your body lets you down.
"Gary hasn't played anywhere this year and he is obviously proud of his career and is one of the greatest players in the history of the game.
"So he doesn't want to try and play when his body is not right and embarrass himself by getting injured and coming off in the first quarter.
"It's not his style to play and end up with no touches so we fully understand his decision."
Myrtleford will be desperate for a win when they host the Roos with both sides yet to belt out their club song this season.
Although winless, the Saints have been ultra-competitive with their biggest losing margin 46-points against Wangaratta last round.
They got within three goals of North Albury, Wodonga and Lavington and four goals of Yarrawonga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.