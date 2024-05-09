Holbrook truck driver to fight charge over fiery fatal Riverina crash

The case against a man charged over a fatal Riverina crash will not return to court until next year as a major development was revealed.
Holbrook man Neville William McCarthy, 61, is facing one count of negligent driving occasioning death after a fatal crash on the Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba in May 2023.
McCarthy has now entered a plea of not guilty to that charge.
In April, a more serious charge of dangerous driving occasioning death against McCarthy was withdrawn.
The charge relates to a fatal two-truck collision on May 29, 2023.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am.
On arrival, police found a Kenworth prime mover and smaller truck both well alight.
But while firefighters extinguished the blaze, the driver of one of the trucks died at the scene.
The other driver, McCarthy, was treated by paramedics before being hospitalised with minor injuries and was later charged over the incident.
Police allege McCarthy was hauling an unladen dog trailer at the time of the crash.
Representing McCarthy in the Wagga Court on Wednesday, his solicitor handed up listing advice and said the matter would require a two-day hearing.
The crown prosecutor said she had been instructed to secure a court date after October, however magistrate Melissa Humphreys indicated the matter might be adjourned until the following year.
After all parties agreed, Ms Humphreys adjourned the matter to February 6 with bail to continue.
