The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Holbrook truck driver to fight charge over fiery fatal Riverina crash

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 9 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neville William McCarthy is facing one count of negligent driving occasioning death in the Wagga Local Court after a fatal crash last year. File picture
Neville William McCarthy is facing one count of negligent driving occasioning death in the Wagga Local Court after a fatal crash last year. File picture

The case against a man charged over a fatal Riverina crash will not return to court until next year as a major development was revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.