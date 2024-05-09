The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brookers set to reminisce about maiden flag win in the Hume league

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 9 2024 - 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack and Fletcher Parker, Nick and Ethan Moore and Lachie and Marty Semmler are three father and son combinations who are hoping to emulate their fathers and play in a senior flag at the Brookers in the near future. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jack and Fletcher Parker, Nick and Ethan Moore and Lachie and Marty Semmler are three father and son combinations who are hoping to emulate their fathers and play in a senior flag at the Brookers in the near future. Picture by Mark Jesser

Holbrook entered the 2004 grand final against perennial powerhouse Osborne as favourites.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.