Can star forward crack the ton this season for the flag favourites?

Q: Obviously the grand final replay on the weekend. There's not too many that would have predicted that Osborne would be undefeated and Holbrook 2-2?
A: Probably not, after such a huge turnover of players over the off-season a lot of people predicted we could be on the slide but underestimated the young talent that we have coming through the ranks. The average age of our side last weekend was 21 and we had another two debutantes in Max McLeod and Lachie Bowyer.
Q: How crucial are our early wins?
A: You want to bank wins early because injuries always start to creep in at some stage of the season. We had a tough draw early so to be undefeated is satisfying for sure.
Q: You missed last weekend, are you hoping to return against the Brookers?
A: No, I will miss again this week but hopefully I will be fine to play against my old side in RWW Giants next weekend.
Q: George Alexander has been in red-hot form deep in attack for you with 23 goals in four matches against quality opposition. It's only early but is cracking the ton a realistic goal?
A: I think so, especially the sort of form he is in and he is playing a different role this year and playing a lot closer to goal than previously. It definitely could happen if his body holds up but it's only early and who knows, it could be a wet winter which the farmers are hoping for.
Q: Personally you haven't played against Holbrook for a while but what do you feel is their biggest strength?
A: I had a look at the tape earlier this week and they have got a couple of damaging forwards in Gestier, Fletcher Parker and Cody Hewat. I rate their midfield as strong and their backline settled. We lost to Holbrook at Holbrook last year, so we are expecting a tight contest.
ROUND 5
Saturday, May 11
Holbrook v Osborne
Magpies v Culcairn
Brock-Burrum v Jindera
CDHBU v Howlong
Henty v Lockhart
Bill. Crows v RWW Giants
After four consecutive wins, Osborne has emerged as the flag favourite with the Brookers well below full-strength in the early rounds and having dropped two matches. The Brookers are once again expected to be missing several key players and could be exposed by the Tiger forwards who have been kicking big scores.
Verdict: Osborne by 30-points
