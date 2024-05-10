The Border Mail
First jury discharged in missing Alpine campers murder trial

By Emily Woods
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:42am, first published 11:26am
A new jury in Greg Lynn's murder trial will be selected on Monday. Picture by Diego Fedele/ AAP
Pilot Greg Lynn's murder trial has faced an initial hurdle as the first set of jurors empanelled has been discharged by the judge.

