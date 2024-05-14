Speeding then leaving gun in car 'an act of lunacy', Wodonga court told

A high speed driver who fled his car, leaving an unsecured bolt action gun and ammunition behind, has been fined for his "act of lunacy".
Police clocked Zachary Allen's accelerating Toyota LandCruiser at 96kmh on Anzac Parade, near the Blazing Stump Hotel, Wodonga, at 7.20pm on February 16.
The 18-year-old, who had only been licensed for about six months, performed a U-turn, hastily stopped at the hotel, and absconded from his car.
Police received information that Allen and his passenger had gone into the venue and checked the vehicle.
An unloaded .308 bolt action firearm was found and four rounds of ammunition were located on the dashboard.
Allen's NSW driver's licence and Victorian gun licence were in the four-wheel-drive.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 14, his client "would have done things differently if he had his time again".
He said Allen, who grew up in Myrtleford, made a poor choice on the night.
"It's a significant speed," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"Then you've got the firearm as well.
"It's pretty aggravated."
Mr Watkins said Allen had "absconded" from his car, but Mr Clancy noted his client had then made himself known to police a short time later.
Mr Watkins told Allen young, inexperienced male drivers were in a high-risk category.
"Particularly driving like that, you're a huge risk of police knocking on your parents' door saying you're not coming home," he said.
"It was just an act of lunacy."
Mr Watkins said leaving a gun unsecured in a car led to a risk it would be stolen.
"They end up in the hands of all sorts of individuals who shouldn't have firearms," he said.
Allen's licence was suspended for six months, he must pay $800 to the court fund, and he must complete a traffic intervention program before being able to drive again.
The gun was his father's and will be returned to him.
