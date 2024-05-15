Tried a shovel twice, landed a few kicks, but crook couldn't get into shop

A North Albury man who repeatedly tried to force his way into a shop to steal vapes failed each time, then was caught nearby by police.
Declan Heinjus had his first go at breaking into the Mate Street convenience store on March 19 about 4.40am.
Albury Local Court has been told he approached the front door carrying a shovel, which he used to smash the glass up to five times.
Police said the door was extensively damaged and a burglar alarm was set-off, but Heinjus didn't get inside.
The 20-year-old, who wore a white mask covering most of his face, ran off along Mate Street, heading south.
Police heard the alarm just after 4am and saw the damage on arrival.
With that, police monitored Albury Council's CCTV system, which showed Heinjus returning to the store.
He again used the shovel to try to gain entry, hitting the door twice before running off.
Heinjus returned seconds later and kicked the door two to three times, but couldn't get in.
Once again he fled, running south on Mate Street. Police arrested him a short distance away in Corella Street about 5.50am.
A check of his mobile phone revealed that Heinjus had sent a series of Facebook messages to an associate, including the comment "ram raids for vapes".
He also sent the person a photograph of a hand he cut during the attempted break-in and of the clothing and mask that he could be seen wearing on the CCTV footage.,
Heinjus, of Swan Street, pleaded guilty to face blacked or disguised with the intention of committing an indictable offence and break and enter dwelling to steal.
His case was adjourned to June 18 to allow for the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
