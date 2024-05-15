The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tried a shovel twice, landed a few kicks, but crook couldn't get into shop

By Albury Court
May 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tried a shovel twice, landed a few kicks, but crook couldn't get into shop
Tried a shovel twice, landed a few kicks, but crook couldn't get into shop

A North Albury man who repeatedly tried to force his way into a shop to steal vapes failed each time, then was caught nearby by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.