The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Connor leaving no 'Stone' unturned in helping Bushies become a finals force

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth midfielder Connor Stone has been instrumental in the club returning to finals for the past two years. Picture by Mark Jesser
Beechworth midfielder Connor Stone has been instrumental in the club returning to finals for the past two years. Picture by Mark Jesser

Beechworth midfielder Connor Stone has had to become accustomed to dealing with pressure both on and off the footy field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.