Connor leaving no 'Stone' unturned in helping Bushies become a finals force

Beechworth midfielder Connor Stone has had to become accustomed to dealing with pressure both on and off the footy field.
Connor, 26, boasts a strong football pedigree with his father, Dean, a best and fairest winner at Wodonga in 1994 and a dual premiership player with Wagga Tigers in 1997-98 under Essendon champion Terry Daniher.
Dean also coached Wangaratta to an upset grand final victory over Albury in 2017.
Connor's uncle, Mark, also played in the back-to-back flag triumphs at Wagga Tigers alongside his brother.
Mark also boasts an impressive coaching CV at the elite level with 15 plus years experience in the AFL system.
He has a reputation as a stoppage guru in a variety of coaching roles at Fremantle, the Sydney Swans, West Coast Eagles and most recently Brisbane Lions under Chris Fagan.
"When I was a bit younger there was a bit of pressure on me, especially at Wangaratta when dad was coach," Connor said.
After playing juniors at both Wodonga and Wangaratta, Stone made his senior debut in 2017 with his father coach.
He was good enough to play five senior matches in the star-studded Magpies side.
"Dad didn't do me any favours and I felt it was tougher to get a game because I had a bit to prove and that I deserved to be there," he said.
"It's not easy when your old man is coach because you get told what to do and you have to try and look at him as your coach and not your dad.
"It was still a proud moment to make my senior debut for Wangaratta and I played five matches but it was a hard side to get into and they obviously went on to win the flag that season."
Stone opted to join Beechworth post Covid and is set to play his 50th match later this season.
"I wanted to start enjoying my footy a bit more and take a bit of pressure off so in 2021 I joined Beechworth where I had a few mates playing," he said.
Stone is thriving with the change of scenery and has become a vital cog in the Bushrangers midfield as well as spending time up forward.
His arrival also coincided with the Bushrangers returning to finals for the first time since winning their most recent flag in 2010.
"It's been unreal and an exciting ride," Stone said.
"When I first got to the club in 2021 was when the season was cut short and we only won one game.
"That was tough but the last two years have been really enjoyable and it's been a huge turnaround.
"Tom (Cartledge) is coaching outright this year but the previous two years co-coached with Brayden (Carey) and have been instrumental in the turnaround.
"The two of them were able to attract a stack of recruits and developed a game plan that was ultra-competitive."
The Bushrangers have finished third on the ladder for the past two seasons but have failed to find their best form at Sandy Creek with a 1-4 record during that time.
Stone felt finals inexperience was a contributing factor to the losses.
"I think in that first year we played finals only five players had previously played at Sandy Creek,' he said.
"Last year we were disappointing and bundled out in straight sets."
The Bushrangers will get another chance to atone for their dismal recent finals record if early season form is any guide.
They sit on top of the ladder after six rounds with a 5-1 record which includes the prized scalps of Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah.
Stone felt the Bushrangers have been able to rejuvenate their list over the off-season after the departure of some of their older players in Brayden Carey, Jai Middleton, Brent Ryan and Tristan Stead.
"Tom (Cartledge) did a good job recruiting and I feel we have covered our losses and have a stronger list," he said.
"Some of the younger players have gone to the next level and we are a bit quicker.
"For whatever reason last year we struggled to put four quarters together while this year we are a lot more consistent.
"I rate our win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek a fortnight ago the best home and away win during my time at the club.
"Cam Fendyk and Deegan Dolny have really stood out in the opening rounds, especially Deegan who has been a marking machine across half-back.
"Brad Fendyk has also added a bit of height and pace to our forward line and has been hitting the scoreboard."
