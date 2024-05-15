The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Supreme frustration over pizza shop air-con noise sees man lose his cool

By Court Reporter
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Brewer climbed to the roof of Wodonga Pizza and tore out an electrical wire. Picture by Google
Scott Brewer climbed to the roof of Wodonga Pizza and tore out an electrical wire. Picture by Google

A man frustrated by a loud air conditioning unit at a Wodonga eatery took matters into his own hands, climbed onto the roof, and tore out an electrical wire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.