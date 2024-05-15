Supreme frustration over pizza shop air-con noise sees man lose his cool

A man frustrated by a loud air conditioning unit at a Wodonga eatery took matters into his own hands, climbed onto the roof, and tore out an electrical wire.
Roadshow Drive resident Scott Brewer had been kept awake by an "extremely loud squeaking noise" coming from nearby Wodonga Pizza.
After complaining to Wodonga Council and the Environment Protection Authority, and nothing being done, he took his own steps to stop the noise.
The 53-year-old took a ladder at 10.15pm on November 7 last year, climbed to the roof, and used an object to cut out a metre-long electrical wire.
The incident caused $230 in damage.
Brewer's actions were partially captured on security cameras and he was identified by a witness.
He was charged with intentional property damage a week later.
Lawyer Narelle Huntly said the air conditioner was a large industrial unit installed in late 2023 and was extremely loud.
It had once been left running for a week straight.
"My client acknowledges he dealt with the issue in the entirely wrong way," she said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins agreed, despite noting there was nothing more annoying than a squeaky air conditioner in the middle of the night.
"You went about it the wrong way," he said.
"The law doesn't tolerate people who take things into their own hands."
Brewer was fined $500 and must pay $230 in compensation.
