Dog made man barking mad before he lost it, unleashed tirade of abuse

A man who launched a foul tirade of abuse at his neighbour over a barking dog says the animal had been going for two days straight and he just "lost it".
Jamie Carson swore at the woman, including calling her a "f---ing b----" and using other phrases that can't be published, on October 31 last year.
He had been in a public space between Boronia Place and Lawrence Street in Wodonga and told the woman to perform oral sex on him.
When police arrived at this unit, Carson used similar slurs, refused to give officers his name, and called them paedophiles.
Police were able to get Carson's name from public housing records and charged him with using offensive language.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said it was pretty ordinary behaviour.
"For two days, that dog ... I just lost it," Carson said.
"It was your tone that was the problem," the magistrate said.
Carson must write a letter of apology to the victim and police, and be of good behaviour.
