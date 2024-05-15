Surf 'n' ski shop sunnies snatched in early-morning smash and grab raid

Five days after being released from jail, a West Albury man broke into a central Albury business and stole or damaged sunglasses valued at $5500.
Matthew Bernard Williams smashed a window at the Auski shop in the early hours of Monday, May 13, climbed through and helped himself.
But first he had to also smash the glass cabinet displaying the designer eye-ware - he targeted the Oakley and Dragon brands.
CCTV security footage meant police were able to arrest him at a residence in Eastern Circuit, East Albury, on Tuesday afternoon.
The footage also linked him to other crimes.
The 49-year-old fronted Albury Local Court on Wednesday, May 15, pleading guilty over this and other crimes committed in recent months.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted how Williams was on an intensive corrections order - a jail term in the community - and two community correction orders at the time of the break-in.
She then pointed out it was she who had imposed these sentences only last week, on Wednesday, May 8.
Before that sentencing, he had been in custody bail refused.
Williams, appearing via a video link to the Albury police station dock, admitted to charges of break, enter and steal, having stolen goods and three counts of larceny.
He will learn his fate on May 22, with Ms McLaughlin having declined a defence request for a sentence assessment report - one such report was already available from his previous matters.
Police told the court that Williams was wearing a large backpack as he approached the Auski shop in Olive Street on Monday at 5.34am.
He used an unknown object to break a window, climbing over broken glass still in the frame.
The break-in activated CCTV security footage along with the store's burglar alarm.
Williams broke the display cabinet and scooped a large selection of sunglasses, many with a retail value in the $250 range.
In total, he stole sunglasses valued at $3436 and damaged sunglasses valued at $1936.
Police said Auski would be seeking compensation of $5500. Quotes were still being sought in relation to the property damage.
Ms McLaughlin was told that Williams's movements were captured by CCTV security cameras - both Albury Council's and those belonging to Chemist Warehouse, on the opposite side of Olive Street.
The footage clearly showed tattoos on Williams's forearms.
In the course of obtaining the Chemist Warehouse footage, an on-duty pharmacist identified Williams as being the person who shoplifted from the business earlier this year.
Williams stole a $70 bottle of fragrance on February 2 and a $90 Boss toiletries pack on February 29.
The footage also showed him thieving a $50 bottle of fragrance from the pharmacy on March 14.
He moved away briefly then returned and grabbed a second $50 bottle, which he stuffed into his bag when the box could not fit in his pocket.
Williams was arrested at the Eastern Circuit house on Tuesday about 2.35pm. His sister answered the door and told police he had made admissions to stealing the sunglasses.
She then pointed to two of his backpacks in the house - in one was a $34 cards game stolen from Good Games Albury 12 months ago.
Williams also pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended domestic violence order in West Albury on April 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.