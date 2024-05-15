The Border Mail
Surf 'n' ski shop sunnies snatched in early-morning smash and grab raid

By Albury Court
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
Matthew Bernard Williams
Five days after being released from jail, a West Albury man broke into a central Albury business and stole or damaged sunglasses valued at $5500.

