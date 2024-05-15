Bulldogs skipper predicts Barton medallist to get 'leather poisoning'

Q: It's been a promising start to the season with the Bulldogs sitting fourth with a 4-2 record?
A: Internally being inside the top-five was the aim and we perhaps let a golden opportunity slip against Yackandandah at home. Chiltern certainly gave us a reality check and with hindsight we probably got a little ahead of ourselves. But there were some good signs against Mitta last week.
Q: My spies tell me 'D-Mac' can deliver a fearful spray if he needs to?
A: It's fair to say that 'D-Mac' is a passionate coach that wears his heart on his sleeve. We have copped a couple of sprays because he doesn't believe in honourable losses, so he let rip. But they have been warranted, so he gets it off his chest and then moves on with a positive.
Q: You have been slotting a few more goals this season?
A: I've been spending a lot more time forward after the arrival of Tyson Neander who has added to our midfield rotations. Tyson likes to play predominantly midfield and I just swap with him when he wants a chop out and a five minute breather.
Q: You big man stocks have taken a battering lately, how do you rate Blair Osmond as a tap ruckman?
A: Ha ha, I thought it was going to be a bit like a lamb to the slaughter when Blair had to ruck. But to his credit it got the competitive juices flowing and he's provided a contest and has really surprised me and has given us everything he has got. It's been a huge effort considering his size.
Q: 'Ramma' is playing reserves this weekend. How many touches do you think the Barton medallist will rack-up?
A: 'Ramma' will get leather poisoning for sure in the two's. If I had to guess, I will say 55 touches and 25-tackles because he loves his one percenters.
ROUND 7
Saturday, May 17
Rutherglen v Dederang-MB
Kiewa-SC v Tallangatta
Barnawartha v Yackandandah
Thurgoona v Beechworth
Mitta Utd v Chiltern
Wod. Saints v Wahgunyah
Thurgoona may have four wins but victories over lesser-lights Wodonga Saints, Rutherglen, Wahgunyah and Mitta United is not the sort of form to suggest the Bulldogs can cause an upset over the ladder leaders in Beechworth. With the Bulldogs missing Tom Osmotherly and Spencer Wungluck in recent weeks, expect the Bushrangers to have little trouble in notching win number six.
Verdict: Beechworth by 36 points
