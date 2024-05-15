The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Bulldogs skipper predicts Barton medallist to get 'leather poisoning'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs skipper Tom Rake has been spending a lot more time forward this season with lethal effect. Picture by Mark Jesser
Bulldogs skipper Tom Rake has been spending a lot more time forward this season with lethal effect. Picture by Mark Jesser

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH TOM RAKE

Q: It's been a promising start to the season with the Bulldogs sitting fourth with a 4-2 record?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.