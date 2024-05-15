The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga business owner contesting drug, weapons, stolen vehicle charges

By Court Reporter
Updated May 16 2024 - 9:23am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga powder coating business owner Simon Brincat is contesting drug, weapons and stolen vehicle charges in court.
Wodonga powder coating business owner Simon Brincat is contesting drug, weapons and stolen vehicle charges in court.

A Wodonga business owner who was allegedly caught with ice, weapons, ammunition, and a stolen Lexus, will contest the charges at a hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.