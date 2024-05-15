Wodonga business owner contesting drug, weapons, stolen vehicle charges

A Wodonga business owner who was allegedly caught with ice, weapons, ammunition, and a stolen Lexus, will contest the charges at a hearing.
Simon Brincat, who runs a powder coating business, was allegedly found with the items on March 23 last year.
Police allege he possessed ice, used marijuana, had an illegal double edged knife and a sword, and shotgun cartridges and rifle ammunition.
Officers say he dishonestly assisted in the retention of a stolen silver Lexus, and that he dealt with the vehicle.
Other charges allege Brincat failed to give police the password to his video camera system.
Brincat returned to Wodonga court on Wednesday, May 15, and said he still didn't have a lawyer.
He had sought legal aid assistance.
Police had hoped to progress the case, but were unable to do so.
Magistrate Ian Watkins set the matter down for a full day's hearing in August, with multiple police to give evidence.
Brincat said he wasn't sure if he would call his own witnesses.
The case will return to court for a special mention on June 25.
