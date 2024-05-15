Driver clocked at 175kmh on the Hume Freeway, vehicle impounded

Police have intercepted a vehicle travelling at 65kmh above the speed limit on the Hume Freeway.
Wangaratta police officers were patrolling the freeway on Thursday morning, May 16.
The highway patrol members detected a white Hyundai at 175kmh near Glenrowan.
They spoke to the driver, a 53-year-old Wangaratta man, and will charge him on summons with speed related offences.
The vehicle was towed from the roadside for impound, at a cost of $1825.
The driver will face court at a later date.
