Driver clocked at 175kmh on the Hume Freeway, vehicle impounded

BT
By Blair Thomson
May 16 2024 - 9:29am
Police clocked the Wangaratta man, 53, at 175kmh on the Hume Freeway on Thursday morning. Picture supplied
Police have intercepted a vehicle travelling at 65kmh above the speed limit on the Hume Freeway.

BT

Blair Thomson

