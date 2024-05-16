Firearms used in home invasion in Wodonga area, man kidnapped at gunpoint

UPDATE: Police have confirmed they are investigating serious incidents involving firearms and a kidnapping in the North East following Thursday's arrests.
It's alleged a man and woman entered a property in the Wodonga area and stole items from victims while armed with an imitation firearm.
Police did not say when the first offence occurred, but said the offenders returned on May 9 and threatened the occupants with a firearm, before assaulting a female occupant.
The male occupant was taken from the home before being dropped off at a petrol station in Wangaratta
The incident was reported to investigators on May 10.
A 32-year-old Wodonga man and 20-year-old Wangaratta woman remain in custody on Thursday afternoon after their arrest in Wangaratta earlier in the day.
"They are currently assisting police with their enquiries," a police spokeswoman said.
"It is believed all parties are known to each other."
EARLIER: Heavily armed police have arrested two people in the North East after an investigation into "serious criminal offences".
Officers arrested a Wodonga man and Wangaratta woman in Wangaratta on Thursday morning.
The Cruse Street arrests, which occurred about 11.20am on May 16, involved specialist police from the Critical Incident Response Team due to safety concerns.
Police had been investigating offences reported in the Wodonga region on May 10.
The male, aged 32, and female, aged 20, haven't been charged as of early Thursday afternoon.
Investigators said the pair were "in custody, assisting with inquiries".
"There are numerous serious criminal offences under investigation," a police spokesman said.
"The Critical Incident Response team had to assist with the arrest phase due to safety concerns."
Wodonga and Wangaratta detectives were also involved in the arrest.
The investigation continues.
