Talented tall forced to make 'Giant' decision over the off-season

Michael Oates had a few sleepless nights over the off-season weighing up his football future.
The 24-year-old had spent the past two seasons at Holbook where he played in the Brookers' 2022 flag alongside last year's losing decider.
There was also the carrot of further success this season with the Brookers who are still firmly in the premiership window.
But an opportunity to join close mates Sam Herzich and Matt Robertson this season at RWW Giants was also weighing heavily on Oates' mind.
In the end Oates chose his mates in preference to a shot at further flag glory with the Brookers and joined the Giants this season.
"It was an extremely tough decision for me," Oates said.
"Especially considering I was going to a rival club in the same competition, it made my decision a lot harder.
"But at the end of the day, I just wanted to play with my close mates and perhaps start enjoying my football a little bit more."
A Lavington junior, Oates made his senior debut for the Panthers in 2017 under coach James Saker.
He played 11 senior matches at Lavington Sports Ground before being coaxed out to Holbrook in 2022 by coach Matt Sharp who also previously played at Lavington.
"I was a big fan of 'Sharpie's' when he was at Lavington, so it was hard to resist when he approached me about playing for Holbrook," Oates said.
"Sharpie has a smart footy brain and I thought the chance to play under him would be good for my development.
"He is a ripping coach but I don't think 'Sharpie' will mind me saying that he is an overthinker.
"He was always stressing out and once you finish a match on a Saturday he is already thinking about the next match the following week.
"But I have no regrets about going to Holbrook and to win a flag against the odds in 2022 was a special achievement.
"To play in another grand final last year was also satisfying even though we lost and I can't complain about that."
Oates is yet to come up against his former teammates with the two sides set to lock horns in round 10.
The talented tall is enjoying the switch in clubs and has a different role this season as a key forward after playing prominently as a key defender for the Brookers.
"I'm loving the new club to be honest," Oates said.
"I'm playing a different position as a forward which has been a new challenge for me.
"It's been refreshing to try and find a bit of space and the footy in contrast to chasing your opponents backside as a defender.
"My form as a forward hasn't been too bad but I have struggled with my conversion.
"But I'm still learning how to play as a forward and the right places to lead but that will come with a bit more experience and I'm happy to play my role for the team."
The Giants have one of the youngest lists in the competition comprising several youngsters who have made the transition to senior football after playing in the thirds flag two years ago.
Ashton Talbot, Tom Lieschke, Daniel Harvey, Jett Hurley and Alain Mutela have all been showing promising signs for the Giants so far this season.
Talbot was best on ground for the Giants last weekend.
Ashton's nickname is 'Twiggs' and he has had a really promising start to the season and is very agile and athletic," Oates said.
Oates is also a huge fan of co-coaches Daniel Athaninitis and Jack Duck.
"I actually quite like the concept of co-coaches because you get two sets of ideas," he said.
"Daniel does a lot of the tactical stuff as a non-playing coach while Ducky leads by example out on the ground.
"Ducky is quick to let you know what is required out on the ground and doesn't sugarcoat his message if you do something wrong.
"You certainly know he is out on the ground with a little rev up every now and then and keeps everyone on their toes."
