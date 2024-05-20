The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Group arrested following high speed chase, car hit with road spikes

By Layton Holley and Blair Thomson
Updated May 20 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police take a man into custody on Guinea Street in Albury after Monday's car chase. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police take a man into custody on Guinea Street in Albury after Monday's car chase. Picture by Blair Thomson

A cross-border high speed pursuit has come to a halt after police laid down road spikes to stop the runaway white Nissan Pathfinder, which continued driving before partially catching on fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.