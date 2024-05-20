Group arrested following high speed chase, car hit with road spikes

A cross-border high speed pursuit has come to a halt after police laid down road spikes to stop the runaway white Nissan Pathfinder, which continued driving before partially catching on fire.
Multiple vehicles were driven erratically as police in both Wodonga and Albury tried to stop the cars.
The lunchtime police chase on Monday, May 20, started in Wodonga.
A white Subaru WRX was seen about 11.55am.
The car had no plates and was being driven erratically on Felltimber Creek Road.
The car drove onto the wrong side of the road at high speed when officers tried to stop the car.
The air wing monitored the vehicle, which was dumped on University Drive.
The occupants were picked up by a Peugeot.
Police tried to stop that car on Melbourne Road but the driver refused to pull over.
The Peugeot was dumped on Carkeek Street and the group was picked up in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder.
That Pathfinder stopped on Melrose Drive and two women got out before the car crossed into Albury.
The two women, aged 29 and 23, were arrested near Melrose Drive after the Nissan drove off.
The stolen Nissan continued into Albury and was hit by road spikes.
The car partially caught fire due to the sparking wheel and the vehicle came to a stop on Guinea Street, near Young street.
Two women and a bloodied man were held by police near The Scots School.
They were later led away by Albury officers.
About 30 police were at the scene near the school including officers from the Raptor Squad.
The car suffered minor fire damage, with the blaze extinguished by firefighters.
Police cleared the scene at about 1.20pm.
Officers had directed traffic at the busy intersection while the people were taken into custody.
The car appeared to have false plates attached - there was no record of the plates on the Service NSW website.
Multiple people took to social media to report seeing the vehicle speeding from Victoria to NSW.
A Victoria Police spokesman said the women arrested in Wodonga were assisting with enquiries.
Comment is being sought from NSW Police.
