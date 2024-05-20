Rumours Abound blitzes rivals to notch third win of her short career

The Ron Stubbs-trained Rumours Abound stamped herself as slick sprinter in the making after notching a stunning win at Albury on Monday.
Having only her sixth career start, Rumours Abound donkey-licked her rivals in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (900m) winning by more than four-lengths with Jason Lyon aboard.
The four-year-old daughter of Press Statement was well supported in betting, firming from $1.90 into $1.80 despite drawing the widest barrier in the 12-horse field.
Lyon took luck out of the equation when he easily crossed the field to pounce on the lead and appeared to have a lap full of horse as he entered the home straight.
Once straightened, Rumours Abound quickly put a three-length gap on her rivals and careered away to win by 4.46-lengths in an arrogant display.
It was her first start since racing on Albury Gold Cup day where she finished fourth after also being well supported in betting.
Similar to her win on Monday, Rumours Abound attempted an all-the-way win on cup day but compounded late to run fourth after being trapped three wide with no cover early.
It proved to be a disastrous result for followers of the Stubbs' stable after a lot of punters had the all-up of Rumours Abound into Prophet's Daughter and Sparring who both saluted on cup day.
Stubbs revealed he wasn't oozing with confidence in regards to whether Rumours Abound could make amends in such emphatic fashion on Monday.
"I couldn't have been happier with that win," Stubbs said.
"But I will say she hadn't been pleasing me that much around the stable lately without doing anything drastically wrong.
"Her work hadn't been up to the standard she had shown in the past.
"So I had a few reservations pre-race but it was great to see her produce such an impressive display.
"It eliminates any negative thoughts I had and boosts my confidence in her ability again.
"So it was a bit of a relief to see her win in that manner because sometimes you second guess yourself whether the horse is progressing or not.
"But we can move on with a bit of confidence now and hopefully enjoy some more wins with her."
Rumours Abound is raced by a large syndicate with Albury Racing Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton amongst the ownership.
Stubbs said he has always had a big opinion of Rumours Abound who won her first two starts for the stable at Wagga and Corowa last year.
"On pure ability... she has probably got more natural ability than anything in the stable," he said.
"She just jumps and runs and we will just let her do that going forward.
"Previous to the Albury Cup meeting we have been trying to get her to settle in her races.
"So I went with the crossover noseband for the Albury race to help her relax
"When that didn't work, I decided to throw the gear away and ride her for speed.
"I think that's her biggest asset so we may as well try to capitalise on it."
Stubbs was able to land a winning double after Cooee took out the opening race on the card, the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Plate, (1175m) with Mathew Cahill aboard.
Bred by long-time stable supporters the Tobin brothers, Cooee ($1.75-fav) was having his first career start as a five-year-old and got up in the last stride after a perfectly timed ride by Cahill.
"Cooee walked into the stable as a two-year-old and had his first start as a five-year-old," Stubbs said.
"He just kept having minor setbacks, nothing major and nothing that was career threatening.
"He is a very big, green, raw horse that stands more than 17 hands high and is big, strong and forward.
"You just have to be conscious how you train him but it was satisfying to get a result after such a long wait."
Albury Racing Club will stage its next meeting on Thursday, June 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.