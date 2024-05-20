The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Rumours Abound blitzes rivals to notch third win of her short career

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 20 2024 - 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Cooee (outside) got up in the last stride to win on debut in the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1175m) with Mathew Cahill aboard on Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ron Stubbs-trained Cooee (outside) got up in the last stride to win on debut in the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1175m) with Mathew Cahill aboard on Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Ron Stubbs-trained Rumours Abound stamped herself as slick sprinter in the making after notching a stunning win at Albury on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.