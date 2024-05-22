The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cop chase culprit tried to hide, but Air Wing chopper found him in backyard

By Albury Court
Updated May 23 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest Groves at a Lacebark Court home in Thurgoona. Picture supplied
Police arrest Groves at a Lacebark Court home in Thurgoona. Picture supplied

An unemployed 39-year-old East Albury man who has never held a licence put the community "at significant risk" when he engaged police in consecutive, high-speed pursuits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.