Cop chase culprit tried to hide, but Air Wing chopper found him in backyard

An unemployed 39-year-old East Albury man who has never held a licence put the community "at significant risk" when he engaged police in consecutive, high-speed pursuits.
Police repeatedly had to abandon their chase on Monday, May 20, before the Victoria Police Air Wing helped track him down in Thurgoona.
Albury police were also assisted by multiple triple zero calls made by other motorists confronted just minutes earlier by the sight of his silver Hyundai Getz heading north into oncoming traffic in the south-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway.
Benjamin James Groves was arrested after he was found hiding in the backyard of a property in a house on Lacebark Court.
Groves wanted to be released on bail after appearing in Albury Local Court, but his application failed.
"It's an extremely serious matter in which the police and the community were put at significant risk," prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys, in opposing bail.
Sergeant Braz pointed out it was not just one incident either, rather an ongoing series of offending.
At one point, he said, Groves was driving at 50kmh above the speed limit.
Sergeant Braz also pointed out that Groves had a "significant history" for other traffic matters.
Groves, of Eastern Circuit, appearing via a video link to the Albury police station dock, pleaded guilty to police pursuit, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving and possession of a prohibited drug.
The drug matter related to two grams of methamphetamine found in his wallet after his arrest.
Ms Humphreys ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report to investigate whether there were any options available to the court other than full-time jail.
The court was told that Groves, who had a female passenger in the front seat, was driving south on Sanders Road, Lavington, on Monday at 2.15pm when police decided to stop him for alcohol and drug testing.
As he turned into Urana Road, police activated the warning lights and siren on their car.
But instead of stopping, Groves hit the accelerator and "dangerously manoeuvred" around nearby traffic.
It was clear to police that he had disobeyed them so they began a pursuit.
"(Groves) turned onto Corella Street at a speed not less than 90kmh in a residential 50kmh zone, and failed to stop or reduce speed for a stop sign," police said.
Groves turned into Fallon Street and sideswiped a gutter, then headed east over the Hume Highway.
By now he was doing 100kmh in a 50kmh zone.
"The accused crossed to the incorrect side of the roadway, without reducing speed, towards oncoming traffic."
Police were so concerned at the danger Groves posed to others that they called off the pursuit.
Just a few minutes later they saw Groves' Victorian-registered car stopped at the intersection of Fallon Street and Racecourse Road.
They pulled over, got out of their car and began walking over to arrest him.
But Groves suddenly accelerated, making his way to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and then the Riverina Highway.
By now his car was travelling at 120kmh in an 80kmh speed zone.
Near the intersection of Mungabareena Road he crossed to the wrong side of the road - again into the path of oncoming traffic - in order to avoid road spikes laid by police, who abandoned their pursuit for a second time.
At 2.22pm, Groves' car was seen in Schubach Street, East Albury. Police resumed their pursuit and Groves quickly reached 100kmh in the area's 50kmh residential streets.
He drove on the wrong side of the road, overtaking other cars before moving back into the correct lane, then turned on to the freeway and headed north - in the southbound lane.
Police stopped the pursuit, though Groves continued to be monitored by the Air Wing as emergency calls came flooding in.
Groves was tracked to Thurgoona's Yellow Gum Way, where he abandoned the car shortly before being arrested.
He will be sentenced on July 1.
