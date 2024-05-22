Hopper spearhead proves he is not a flat track bully

Q: This weekend you take on Thurgoona who are sitting fifth with Tallangatta sixth. How are you approaching the match?
A: Internally we feel we are a developing side and it's still early days. We don't know if we are finals contenders or not but feel if we can execute our game plan that we have some chance of knocking off Thurgoona.
Q: Barton medallist Scott Spencer missed last weekend. Do you expect him to be available this week?
A: We expect big Scotty to play this week, he missed last week being a bit sore and had a few work commitments as well. But he will train Thursday night and will be a big inclusion for us.
Q: James Breen has been super impressive so far this season to be leading the league goalkicking with 44 goals after having hardly played for several seasons?
A: James obviously kicked a massive bag of 14 goals against Wahgunyah but has also performed against the best sides in the competition and has been a huge asset for us.
Q: That's one of Breen's biggest assets, he isn't a flat track bully?
A: You only have to look at last weekend, he kicked four goals against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and was up against a really good defender. We only kicked 10 goals for the match, so it was a pleasing performance.
Q: You have been developing the younger players this season, who are some of the kids that are showing some promising signs so far?
A: Lachie Ryan previously played as a defender but has played predominantly in the midfield so far and has really stepped up for us and played well. Lachie Paton is a left-footer who plays on the wing and he is enjoying a solid season as well.
ROUND 8
Saturday, May 25
Dederang-MB v Kiewa-SC
Beechworth v Barnawartha
Wod. Saints v Rutherglen
Wahgunyah v Chiltern
Tallangatta v Thurgoona
Yackandandah v Mitta Utd
The stakes are high with the winner set to take a giant stride towards securing a finals berth. Both sides are expected to be below full-strength and the match could be decided by whoever's bottom-six players can perform the best. If that's the case, the Bulldogs have the superior depth and slightly better form after challenging top-three contenders Yackandandah and Beechworth recently.
Verdict: Thurgoona by 17 points
