The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hopper spearhead proves he is not a flat track bully

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 22 2024 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gareth Lawson has the Hoppers in sixth spot with a 4-3 record after seven rounds.
Gareth Lawson has the Hoppers in sixth spot with a 4-3 record after seven rounds.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH GARETH LAWSON

Q: This weekend you take on Thurgoona who are sitting fifth with Tallangatta sixth. How are you approaching the match?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.