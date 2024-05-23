Giants' slide highlights the tight nature of Hume league season

Daniel Athanitis has been coaching long enough now to realise that the challenges during a long season are a bit like a rollercoaster ride.
A ride with peaks and just as many troughs.
So Athanitis wasn't surprised to see the Giants drop from second spot with a 4-0 record to fifth after two successive losses to Billabong Crows and Osborne over the past fortnight.
The slide highlights just how tight the competition is this season with only two wins separating first to eighth.
"The competition is extremely tight this season which is a good thing for the league," Athanitis said.
"But there's no need to panic and there is a long way to go before finals.
"Every side will experience peaks and troughs and I felt that we have been disappointing over the past couple of weeks.
"That's the beauty of an 18 week season... you get the chance to bounce back."
It's a familiar sight at the top of the ladder after six rounds with Osborne starting the season with a 5-1 record.
Most league followers expected the Tigers to be on the slide after losing a host of their premiership stars over the off-season.
But Athanitis felt that the widely predicted Tigers slide was more wishful thinking than reality.
"After watching Osborne first-hand last weekend, they are still a slick outfit," he said.
"But this hasn't happened overnight and they have had a system in place for the best part of two decades that breeds success.
"People probably underestimate its not just the football that is what is so impressive about the club.
"It's from the top to the bottom and the whole process of running the club that breeds success.
"Osborne's success is not about trying to recruit the best footballers all the time.
"It's about their programs and philosophies which the playing group buys into and it's been a proven formula for a long time now.
"They are just an impressive organization that has a total buy in from the community."
After making the preliminary final last season, the Giants added to their list over the off-season after the arrival of Michael Oates, Blake Lieschke, Dan Harvey, Ed Kreutzberger, Tom Holman, Matt Grantham, Fraser Elliott and Oscar Hayes.
But a mounting injury toll in the early rounds has prevented the Giants of producing their best football.
Best and fairest winner Clay Thomas (Achilles strain), Tom Holman (fractured jaw), Oscar Hayes (shoulder) have all been missing in recent weeks.
"Most of the injuries that we have got have been impact injuries," Athanitis said.
"Clay, Tom and Oscar have missed for the past few weeks.
"Mitch Thomas suffered a hematoma against Osborne and had to go to hospital.
"We finished without a bench last weekend but that's not an excuse and Osborne had us well covered from early on in the match.
"Injuries didn't cost us, our ball use was ordinary and Osborne certainly made you pay a price with their counter attack."
The Giants host CDHBU this weekend with the loser in danger of slipping outside the top-six if Lockhart can overcome Howlong at home.
"It's an important match because if you want to play finals, you need to win games of footy," Athanitis said.
"It's fair to say we are not travelling as well as the Power at the minute and we won't be taking any risks on anyone who is not fully fit.
"It's a huge result for the winner because we are probably going to be jostling for a similar spot.
"But the Power will be hard to beat, they boast some classy players and will be full of confidence after recently claiming the prized scalp of Holbrook."
