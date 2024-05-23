Winter brings the wow factor to North East Victoria | Eat Play Stay magazine

While winter is traditionally the season we collectively crank up our heaters and hunker down for a few months, Victoria has earned a reputation for quite the opposite.
There really is something for everyone in the North East Victoria this winter, making it the perfect region to spend some time.
Thoughts naturally turn to the snow season when you think of how the colder months are enjoyed in this part of the state. The snow-capped mountains are an annual drawcard for adventurers of all ages, and while that's a huge part of what's in store, there's plenty of other ways to spend winter.
Why not explore Rutherglen's famous wine region, or rug up and try hiking or mountain bike riding in Beechworth.
The Chiltern Antiques Fair is on August 23 - 25, a taste of the quality vintage shopping to be found in this charming village.
Head to the Albury/Wodonga region for a raft of entertainment this winter, from high profile Aussie comedians, to a hit of culture via orchestras, plays and ballet.
Feel like taking a road trip? Winter is also the season to check out the Grampians' wonderful waterfalls, and with a bit of luck (and patience) an awe-inspiring display by the whales who migrate to South West Victoria.
You can read all about these winter highlights and more in this edition of ACM's seasonal magazine, Eat Play Stay.
