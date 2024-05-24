'An absolute gentleman': Police, family to farewell longest serving officer

A full police funeral will be held for an Albury officer who gave more than half a century of service to the force.
Senior Sergeant Les Nugent died peacefully at his Albury home on May 14, aged 71, after a battle with illness.
The father of six, grandfather of 12, and great-grandfather of nine was the longest-serving NSW officer at the time of his passing.
Jane Nugent said her father had an adventurous spirit which he had passed on to his family members.
"He was just a really nice, gentle, calming person," she said.
"One of my favourite things I will miss most about Dad was the twinkle in his eye.
"You could tell him anything and he wouldn't judge you.
"He'd always have a twinkle in his eye and a smirk on his face."
Ms Nugent said the 71-year-old was keen on the outdoors.
"He loved being out in the bush and in nature and watching everything that was happening," she said.
"He had an adventurous spirit.
"He gave everything 100 per cent all of the time.
"If we had any problems or issues or just needed to have a chat, he'd always listen and offer advice and guidance."
Senior Sergeant Nugent worked his final shift at the Albury station in December 2021, but remained an officer on long service leave and then sick leave at the time of his death.
He was born in Wagga, the oldest of three, and grew up in the Riverina city.
He joined the force in 1971 and was first stationed at Redfern before working in Gundagai, Tamworth and Goulburn, before settling in Albury in 1996.
Senior Sergeant Nugent had worked in areas including general duties, road policing and crime prevention.
"He was very proud of his work but he kept that separate to his family life," his daughter said.
"When he did finally wind down he started painting these amazing pictures.
"He threw himself in it.
"While everyone knows him as the local policeman, we knew Dad as a loving, kind, caring family member."
He had been married to wife Paula, who died more than a decade ago.
Superintendent Paul Smith said the late officer had been a role model to others in the job.
"He will be remembered as an absolute gentleman and absolutely committed to the NSW Police force and the community of Albury here with his 28 years of service," he said.
"He was an absolute role model to many young police over the years, and also some older police.
"Les was due to retire and march out in November of last year but he became ill shortly before that parade occurred and never got to march out.
"He'll be sadly missed."
The late senior sergeant had received the Australian Police Medal for distinguished service and multiple other medals and commendations.
His funeral will be held at St Matthews Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 29, with family, friends, local officers and a deputy commissioner to attend.
