Unlicensed teen driver crashed Subaru WRX while speeding his way to lake

By Albury Court
May 25 2024 - 8:00am
Culcairn 18-year-old Braidy Towns has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving over a crash near Lake Hume Village. File picture
A Culcairn teenager who has never held a driver's licence accelerated harshly in a high-powered car on the way to Lake Hume before crashing.

