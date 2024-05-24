From Tigerland to the Border: AFLW stars to host girls' footy clinics

The Border's aspiring young female footballers will have the chance to meet some of their AFLW heroes when the Tigers arrive in town next week.
Richmond's AFLW players will host free clinics at Wodonga's Les Cheesley Oval and Wangaratta's WJ Findlay Oval on Monday between 4pm and 5pm for girls aged six to 12 as part of the club's community camp.
Following the clinics, several players are set to also attend Murray Feline's and Thurgoona women's football training.
Among the Tigers headed for the Border is Wagga export Bec Miller.
While the 28-year-old rose to become a Tigers' best and fairest runner-up in 2022 and was named in the All-Australian squad of 40, she admits her exposure to girls' football opportunities was limited growing up.
"My footy experience in the Riverina was literally once a year at the high school gala day," she said.
"I knew about the Riverina Lions, but you had to travel to Canberra every second weekend, which was just a big commitment for my parents and I didn't want to put them through that."
The key defender admitted she's excited by the opportunities girls now have, particularly in regional areas.
"These girls can now play in under-12s, under-14s and under-16s in girls only teams. That was just never an option in my day, which is really cool to see."
She hopes the Tigers can inspire the next generation through their upcoming visit.
"You can't be what you can't see essentially," she said.
"It's great to have 20 high quality athletes coming up and giving them an example of what they can achieve if they put their mind to it.
"Even if they don't make the top, even if they just stay in sport throughout their teenage years into their adult years, that's a big win too."
Miller is thankful for the doors that did eventually open for her.
"There were so many people that helped me get there and some people in Wagga who were a massive part of that journey," she said.
"I definitely don't forget them."
The Tigers will also be attending Border schools on Tuesday before a pre-season training session.
Registrations for the clinic can be made via this link Register | PlayHQ
