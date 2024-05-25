SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: O&M interleague and district league scores

INTERLEAGUE
FOOTBALL
Goulburn Valley 8.15 (63) def Ovens and Murray 7.6 (48)
NETBALL
Goulburn Valley 45 def Ovens and Murray 40
ROUND 7
Lockhart 12.10 (82) def Howlong 12.3 (75)
Henty 4.5 (29) lost to Jindera 15.10 (100)
Culcairn 4.2 (26) lost to Osborne 28.15 (183)
RWW Giants 12.7 (79) def CDHBU 9.14 (68)
Billabong Crows 7.6 (48) lost to Holbrook 13.13 (91)
Magpies 9.5 (59) def Brock-Burrum 7.3 (43)
ROUND 8
Dederang-MB 2.1 (13) lost to Kiewa-SC 24.26 (170)
Beechworth 13.14 (92) def Barnawartha 5.10 (40)
Wod. Saints 8.6 (54) lost to Rutherglen 15.13 (103)
Wahgunyah 4.6 (30) lost to Chiltern 38.21 (249)
Tallangatta 14.5 (89) lost to Thurgoona 26.14 (170)
Yackandandah 25.24 (174) def Mitta Utd 2.8 (20)
ROUND 5
Tumbarumba 5.7 (37) lost to Bullioh 19.16 (130)
Cudgewa 25.25 (175) def Corryong 7.2 (44)
