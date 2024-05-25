Giants storm home to pinch thrilling win against an inaccurate Power

Prized RWW Giants recruit Matt Grantham booted all three of his side's last quarter goals to emerge as the match-winner in a thrilling 11-point win over CDHBU at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Trailing by four points at the final change, Grantham's heroics inspired the Giants to their best win of the season so far, winning 12.7 (79) to 9.14 (68).
The Power looked the better side for the first three quarters but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard after having nine more scoring shots and allowing the home side to remain in the contest.
Power coach Kyle Docherty provided a strong marking target and booted four goals for the visitors but also squandered several golden opportunities.
None more so than in the opening minute of the final term when he missed a relatively easy conversion from 25m that could have given his side some valuable breathing space.
The Giants hit the lead shortly afterwards after Grantham goalled before George Sandral got his side's only goal of the final term to regain the lead by four points.
But two more Grantham goals and his fourth of the match midway through the final term proved to be the knockout blow.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis said it was a satisfying victory over a genuine final contender after his side had lost the previous fortnight to Billabong Crows and flag favourite Osborne.
"We had a tough couple of weeks but we had a really good lead-up on the track during the week and I'm proud of the group's response," Athanitis said.
"We just had to tinker with our structures and how we play, especially our handball game and releasing a teammate to utilise the wide expanses of the Walbundrie ground.
"We were able to execute that in the last quarter especially and I thought that was a fairly gutsy win in the end.
"I rate CDHBU as a really good side, they have got some real quality players and both sides had a few out injured... but you can't worry about that.
"So they are a dangerous side with some powerful forwards that can really hurt you if you don't get your match-ups right.
"But I thought we handled that well.
"These are the sort of wins that will give our young group a bit of confidence and self-belief going forward."
Bernie Lieschke was the home side's best after producing a lion-hearted performance in the ruck opposed to Cal Butler.
Key forward Michael Oates was also influential for the Giants in the absence of the Power's tall defenders in Michael Collins, Cody Kuschert and Jordan Lavis.
Giants defender Kurt Jensen, speedster Ashton Talbot alongside Jai Green and Jack Kotzur were also pivotal in the win.
The Power were best served by defenders Sam Ferguson and Ethan Hanrahan alongside assistant coach Sandral who led by example.
MORE TO COME
