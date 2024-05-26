Could the TDFL minor premiership and top-three be decided by percentage?

Reigning premier Chiltern moved to the top of the Tallangatta and district league ladder after its thumping 219 point away win over Wahgunyah on Saturday.
The Swans' percentage moved from 207.7 to 257.99 as they leap-frogged Beechworth at the top of the table.
Veteran spearhead Mark Doolan led the onslaught with 12 goals in the Swans' 38.21 (249) to 4.6 (30) win.
Only one win separates Chiltern, Beechworth, Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek approaching the half-way point of the season.
With little separating the top-four sides, percentage could be crucial in regards to the minor premiership and a top-three finish.
The Hawks have the worst percentage of the 'big four' with 187.03 but play Wahgunyah this weekend.
Yackandandah has a massive advantage over the Swans, Bushrangers and Hawks with the Roos the only top-four side to play the Lions twice.
They also play bottom side Dederang-Mt Beauty twice.
Beechworth also play the Bombers twice.
The Swans and the Hawks are at a major disadvantage with last season's grand finalists only playing the Lions and Bombers once.
While there are still 10-rounds remaining, the uneven draw virtually guarantees both Yackandandah and Beechworth a top-three finish if percentage is the determining factor.
In other matches Beechworth notched its seventh win of the season with a 52 point victory over Barnawartha.
Rutherglen ended Wodonga Saints' three match winning streak after a convincing 49 point win.
Mitta United proved no match for Yackandandah after going down by 25-goals.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek also enjoyed a 25-goal plus thumping of Dederang-Mt Beauty.
