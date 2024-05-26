Widdison lands winning double at hometown meeting

Wodonga trainers dominated their hometown meeting on Saturday winning five of the seven races on the card.
Craig Widdison led the charge with a winning double after the victories of Surreal Winston and Steve's Way.
David O'Prey (Zoulon $12), Peter Maher (Whitehart $26) and Sylvia Thompson (Barn Zee $3.50) also flew the flag for Wodonga trainers.
Surreal Winston ($12) notched the second win of his 11-start career after a clever front-running ride by emerging apprentice Amy O'Driscoll in the $27,000 0-58 Handicap, (1400m).
Apprenticed to Albury trainer Donna Scott, O'Driscoll recently outrode her 4kg claim and boasts an impressive strike-rate after six wins from the first 25 rides of her blossoming career.
Surreal Winston improved sharply second-up at Wodonga after being well beaten when resuming at Wagga earlier this month over 1200m.
"I thought the horse did a terrific job second-up, going straight-up to the mile," Widdison said.
"He definitely goes better the Victorian way and likes his home track.
"I thought little Amy O'Driscoll rode him a treat and rated him beautifully in the lead, he ran for her and she did everything right.
"We wanted to lead because he always gets out of the gates quick.
"He has got a high cruising speed once he gets to the mile and I thought he was a chance to lead and they left him alone in front.
"So it worked out great."
Widdison said O'Driscoll's claim of 3kg was a huge advantage.
"Amy is going to be a terrific little rider and she already has six winners from just over 20 rides," he said.
"She listens, she wants to learn and works hard.
"Donna (Scott) is looking after her and she has a bright future ahead and I expect her to go places."
The Widdison stable completed the double after the victory of Steve's Way in the $27,000 0-64 Handicap, (1400m) with Simon Miller aboard.
Miller stalked the leader Teetotal for most of the trip before hooking out from behind the leaders heels at the top of the straight.
Steve's Way looked likely to be collared by race favourite Our Lone Star ($2.90-fav) over the final furlong but climbed off the canvas to score a gutsy win.
It was the three-year-old fillies second win from only the fifth start of her brief career so far.
"She is still raw and not the finished product," Widdison said.
"She has won two from five now but is still learning and going the right way.
"I thought it was a terrific ride by Simon."
Steve's Way was bred and raced by the Baxter family including David and his two sons Andrew and Brendan.
