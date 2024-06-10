Cold camper 'threatened to stab' random people unless he was locked up

A man who allegedly made threats to stab a random member of the public unless he was locked up and repeatedly threatened a taxi driver is set to return to court.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Kenneth Morgan, 30, insisted he be arrested on May 19.
The court heard Morgan was on three counts of bail for charges including obtaining a financial advantage by deception, shoplifting and assault.
The court heard Morgan had caught a taxi to the Melbourne Road Ampol before stealing food and refusing to leave.
Senior Constable Joseph Larkin said Morgan insisted he be arrested or else he would stab a member of the public.
He took a can of Pringles out of his pants and admitted to stealing them, and repeatedly said he would stab the taxi driver.
"So I arrested the accused for theft and transported him back to the Wodonga police station," the senior constable said.
The court heard on December 22, 2022, Morgan approached a man at Sumsion Gardens and asked for fishing line.
When the man said he didn't have have any, Morgan allegedly threw punches at the victim.
The court heard he approached another person later in the day and threatened them with the base of a pedestal fan, and stole $22 worth of alcohol.
The court heard Morgan had been using ice on the day of his arrest and was believed to be an alcoholic.
"My fears are that the accused might act on these threats of assaulting members of the public," Senior Constable Larkin said.
The officer said it was worrying the 30-year-old would "so openly be willing to threaten such behaviours ... he really wanted to be arrested".
Lawyer Joseph Battiato said his client was living in a tent next to a river.
"I was cold that night," Morgan said from the court dock.
"I wasn't gonna stab anyone."
The court heard the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation could assist Morgan if he was bailed.
Magistrate Peter Dunn bailed Morgan and ordered he follow all directions of the corporation.
Morgan is due to return to court on June 11 and 18.
