The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'You're to blame' for boyfriend's arrest, so she threatened: 'you are dead'

By Albury Court
June 10 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenroy woman Georgia Waite sent threatening messages to her victim.
Glenroy woman Georgia Waite sent threatening messages to her victim.

She wrongly reckoned his ex-girlfriend was to blame for her boyfriend's arrest, so Georgia Waite went on the attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.