'You're to blame' for boyfriend's arrest, so she threatened: 'you are dead'

She wrongly reckoned his ex-girlfriend was to blame for her boyfriend's arrest, so Georgia Waite went on the attack.
Her intent to intimidate was clear from the outset.
"You are a dead f---ing slut," Waite said.
The other woman received the threat over Facebook Messenger on May 31 about 8pm.
Albury Local Court has heard the victim was puzzled, so this guided her reply.
"Do I know you?" she asked.
The messaging back and forth continued for a short while, concerning the victim enough that she reported the intimidation to Albury police the following day.
She provided a statement, as well as screenshot photographs of the messages.
Waite, 24, of Marimba Circuit, Glenroy, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking or intimidation.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that at the time of the offending, Waite had not been taking her medication for "extensive" post-traumatic stress disorder for several days.
Ms McCorriston said there had been "no further contact" since between her client and the victim.
She said being arrested and spending some time in the Albury police cells "is a deterrent for Miss Waite" from doing such a thing again.
But Ms Humphreys pointed to comments made by Waite on her arrest that showed otherwise.
"I haven't been sending any messages," Waite told a constable when he tracked her down by phone about 8.25pm on the day the complaint was made.
"I just sent a lovely collage."
Waite then drew the ire of Ms Humphreys, who alerted Ms McCorriston to the fact her client was making faces during her sentencing submission.
Ms Humphreys indicated she had reservations that her arrest was in any way a "salutary" experience for Waite.
"I am guarded about that, given (what she) said in front of police," she said.
Ms Humphreys said that while it was an example of intimidation towards the lower end of the criminal scale, "it's certainly not trivial".
"I am told she was not taking her medication as prescribed, but is doing so now," she said.
Police told the court that after the victim queried about who was contacting her, Waite sent a message - at 9.06pm - in which she said: "Your (sic) about to slut."
The victim asked "what this is about?", to which Waite replied "don't act as dumb as ya look".
"You're the one looking dumb," the victim said, "because I don't know what your problem is".
The policeman who phoned Waite told her that she should "come in now" to the Albury police station.
"Well," Waite said, before hanging up, "you can tell that fat slut she has got what she has coming to her".
Waite was arrested at her home that same day just after 10pm.
Ms Humphreys placed Waite on a supervised 18-month conditional release order, but without conviction.
As part of the order, Waite must take her medication as prescribed and not use illicit drugs.
Ms Humphreys said the order was an opportunity for Waite to show the community that what she did was a "one-off aberration".
