The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Said he would 'rip out throat' during wave of threatening messages to ex

By Albury Court
June 11 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Said he would 'rip out throat' during wave of threatening messages to ex
Said he would 'rip out throat' during wave of threatening messages to ex

A woman's efforts to block all contact with her ex-partner came to nothing when he began sending threatening, intimidating messages via their daughter's Instagram account.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.