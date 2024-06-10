Said he would 'rip out throat' during wave of threatening messages to ex

A woman's efforts to block all contact with her ex-partner came to nothing when he began sending threatening, intimidating messages via their daughter's Instagram account.
"U know," he said, "if I ever see you again I'd be likely to rip your throat straight out of your throat, c---."
Albury Local Court has heard the woman was especially concerned because a relationship with another man who once protected her and her children had ended.
"The victim is afraid that the accused will attend her house as he had done so in the past, and will harm her as it is herself and her children at home now," police said.
Garth James Wrobel, 46, of Lavington, pleaded guilty, via a video link to Junee jail, to a domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation and will be sentenced on July 2.
The court was told Wrobel was in a relationship with the woman, 47, for 14 years. They separated six years ago.
Police said that due to the strained history between them, "the victim has blocked the accused (from) all forms of contact".
But since then, Wrobel was able to make contact with her via the Instagram account.
Since November 16, 2023, the victim has been sporadically receiving "abusive and derogatory messages" via that account from Wrobel.
Police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that the victim knew it was Wrobel as he referenced their relationship in the messages, signing off some with "sincerely yours, G".
The messaging continued until May. The victim described the messages as "threatening, berating and belittling" and as being "excessive" in number.
In one, Wrobel warned her to "shut your whore mouth, c---, or I'll rip your voice box out, you dog".
Police said Wrobel called the woman offensive, derogatory names throughout the messages.
She reported him to Albury police on May 17. While she declined to provide a statement, she showed police images depicting the messages.
Wrobel was arrested at his home that same day just before 11pm.
