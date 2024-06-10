Breen ban set to cost in-form spearhead the chance to crack century

Prolific goalkicker James Breen's hopes of cracking the ton for the first time in his career have been curtailed by suspension.
Breen was recently handed a four-match ban for abusing an umpire during Tallangatta's round 8 loss to Thurgoona.
The star spearhead missed the Hoppers' most recent clash against Barnawartha in round 9 before the general bye over the weekend.
He will also miss upcoming clashes against Beechworth, Yackandandah and Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Breen was enticed out of retirement this season after having last played for Tallangatta in 2019.
Despite the lengthy lay-off Breen has proven to be a revelation for the Hoppers, booting 49 goals from eight matches to lead the league goalkicking title.
Chiltern ace Mark Doolan who won the title in 2021 is next best with 40 goals.
Doolan should be able to overtake Breen in the race for the goalkicking title with upcoming matches against Rutherglen, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Beechworth.
Breen's stellar start to the season had raised hopes that he could crack the magical 100-goal milestone for the first time.
A Holbrook junior, Breen has had stints with the Brookers, Diggers Rest, Tallangatta and Henty throughout his career.
His biggest haul in a season so far was 91 goals for Holbrook in 2013 which included three finals appearances.
Breen topped the Hume league goalkicing the same season after booting 86 goals during the home and away season.
He is also a previous winner of the TDFL's goalkicking title in 2016 with 90 goals.
However, Breen's suspension will most likely mean that reaching the ton from 14 matches barring injury will prove beyond the in-form forward.
Breen's three biggest bags this season have come against league lesser-lights Wahgunyah (14), Wodonga Saints (8) and Dederang-Mt Beauty (7).
He will miss the opportunity of another big haul against the Bombers in round 12 which coincides with the final week of his four-match ban.
