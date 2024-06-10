Slick sprinter likely to head to Sandown for next start after provincial win

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is set to raise the bar with his slick sprinter Rumours Abound and head to the city for the mare's next start.
Rumours Abound has won her past two starts at Albury and last week at Kembla Grange, prompting Stubbs to test his four-year-old mare in mid-week city grade.
A winner of four of seven career starts, Rumours Abound handled the step-up to provincial grade when successful in the $42,000 Benchmark 68 Handicap, (1000m) with Jason Lyon aboard.
The speedy mare showed her customary dash early to find the front from barrier seven.
Rumours Abound ($5.50) led well into the straight before being tackled strongly by the David Pfieffer-trained Oceans One ($3.10) over the final furlong.
Despite Oceans One temporarily hitting the front and looking the likely winner, Rumours Abound was able to raise another effort when challenged to kick back and win by a nose.
Stubbs was understandably thrilled to secure a provincial win with Rumours Abound who looks to be a well-above average sprinter in the making.
"I was really pleased with the win, especially how she had to tough it out," Stubbs said.
"It was a great run.
"She didn't give an inch when the other horse applied the pressure.
"To be honest, that was a concern pre-race, we didn't know how she would handle pressure once she got to a stage in the race like that.
"But she came through it with flying colours."
Stubbs said a mid-week city race at Sandown next week could be a suitable target for Rumours Abound with her Benchmark 'sky-rocketing' after the win at Kembla Grange.
"She is getting hard to place because her Benchmark is sky-rocketing and she is definitely a 1000m horse," he said.
"There is a race coming up at Sandown which is a mid-week meeting in about 10-days time that I will nominate for and have a good look at before accepting."
The Stubbs' stable is enjoying a lethal strike-rate with five winners and two seconds from its past 10 starters.
Ironically, the two seconds were behind stablemates at Albury last Friday where Stubbs claimed a winning double.
Tap 'N' Run appreciated a big drop in class when successful in the $27,000 Benchmark 82 Handicap, (1400m).
Ridden by Mathew Cahill, Tap 'N' Run ($4.20) was able to prevail by a nose over stablemate Balendon ($3.50-fav).
Tap 'N' Run had recently contested the $90,000 Country Cup, (1400m) at Scone and the Wagga Town Plate which was won by the Craig Widdison-trained The Prodigal Son.
Stubbs said Tap 'N' Run would now head for a well-deserved break over the winter months with the talented galloper well below his best on rain-affected tracks.
The Stubbs stable completed the double after the success of Cooee in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1400m) who was also partnered by Cahill.
Cahill pressed forward aboard Cooee ($6) despite drawing barrier 13 to race outside the leader Imposing Tullullah which proved to be a race-winning move.
Cooee surged past Imposing Tullullah shortly after the 200m mark and then had to stave off the late challenge of stablemate He's My Warrior ($2.80-fav) to prevail by a neck.
It was the second win in as many starts for Cooee who won his maiden on debut at Albury last month.
"I was full of praise for the horse after the win because I thought it would be too tough an assignment, taking a big step up in grade and drawing 13.
"But he had no favours in the run and overcame them all.
"He is a very promising horse.
"Mat Cahill said he will certainly get over a mile.
"He has trialled on a heavy track and did reasonably well so he will probably have another run this preparation.
"I will just see how he goes over the next week or so and then find a suitable race for him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.