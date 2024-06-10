The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Slick sprinter likely to head to Sandown for next start after provincial win

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 10 2024 - 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Ron Stubbs is likely to head to Sandown next week for a mid-week assignment with his slick sprinter Rumours Abound.
Trainer Ron Stubbs is likely to head to Sandown next week for a mid-week assignment with his slick sprinter Rumours Abound.

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is set to raise the bar with his slick sprinter Rumours Abound and head to the city for the mare's next start.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.