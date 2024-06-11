Woman hit disabled pub patron, urinated all over floors at Wodonga station

A drunken pub patron who smashed a disabled man's mobility scooter before punching the victim twice in his face has been ordered to perform unpaid work.
The incident was one of several bizarre offences by Felicity Anne Meloury, 39, which included her stripping naked in the Wodonga police station and urinating "all over" the floor.
When told she was being charged, she again urinated on the floor.
The Wodonga woman was at the Birallee Tavern on April 21 last year and was visibly drunk.
She was spilling alcohol on the floor and was repeatedly told to calm down, then told to leave.
"Call the f---ing police, I don't care if they are called," she told security.
Meloury had cans of alcohol in her bag and handed one to another patron, before smashing a chair into a wall about 6.05pm.
Meloury sat outside and continued drinking while hurling abuse at patrons on a rear deck and launching cans at them.
A 68-year-old noticed his mobility scooter near the rear door had been damaged.
A horn and right mirror were broken and the headrest weakened.
He asked Meloury if she was responsible, and she punched the man twice to the right side of his head.
He retreated back inside and police attended.
Meloury was asked by officers if she had any reason for attacking the man.
"I probably assaulted him because he intimidated me so I punched the f--- out of him," she replied.
The 39-year-old also came to Wodonga police attention on January 24 this year.
She had two warrants out for her arrest with a $350 surety.
Meloury was taken to the station about 4.20am and was placed in a holding cell when she was unable to stump up the cash.
She stripped completely naked and urinated on the floor about 5am.
An officer who watched Meloury on a security camera told her she would be charged.
"In response, the accused once again urinated on the floor," the Wodonga court heard.
Meloury's actions breached a community corrections order.
"People should be able to go to the hotel to drink or play the gaming machines, particularly disabled people," magistrate Ian Watkins said on June 11.
The magistrate told Meloury she had been "on the cusp of going back to jail" earlier this year after failing to engage with corrections staff.
"When you came to see me earlier this year, I think it was a month or two ago, I asked you to change your attitude and apply yourself to it, and you have, and you're to be commended for that," he said.
Meloury, who has previously faced court after torching a Wodonga motel, must perform 100 hours of community work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.